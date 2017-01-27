Kodi on Trial: A watershed moment for streamers everywhere

Last September, we learned of an impending court case that could see selling 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes become illegal.

Brian Thompson of Middlesbrough is accused of selling equipment that "facilitated the circumvention" of copyright protection rules.

Now Thompson has pleaded not guilty in the landmark case which will set a precedent for other shopkeepers who sell the so-called 'fully loaded' boxes.

Related: MWC 2017

The trial is set to get underway in May and concerns boxes which use the increasingly popular Kodi open-source media centre software, which collects videos, music, games, and photos on one platform.

Formerly known as Xbox Media Centre (XBMC) the software was developed to be used on numerous devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV, without those companies' official support.

Pre-loading set-top boxes with the software allows some sellers to offer ready-to-use streaming devices, which customers can modify using third-party add-ons to gain access to pirated content or subscription-based services for free.

Mr Thompson has now denied two charges of selling equipment that facilitated the circumvention of copyright protection rules.

Responding to the case, brought by Middlesbrough Council, Thompson previously told the Gazette Live that he doesn't consider the boxes to be illegal and intends to challenge the charges, which follow an 18-month investigation.

He also told the Northern Echo: "These boxes are available from all over the place, not just me, but it's the downloading of software to watch channels that is apparently causing the problem."

"If I am found guilty and the court rules that I am breaking the law selling these boxes, I want to know what that means for people buying and selling mobile phones or laptops because the software is available for all of them."

Kodi developers have made clear on numerous occasions that they do not support piracy extensions or add-ons, and say they maintain a "neutral stance on what users do with their own software".

The impending court case will be the first time legal scrutiny will be applied to an application such as Kodi in the UK, and is likely to determine the availibility of fully-loaded Kodi boxes in the UK.

WATCH: MWC – What can we expect?

Let us know what you think of the case in the comments.