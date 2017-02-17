Kodak tablets to launch in UK and Europe – but there's a major catch

Kodak tablets are coming to the UK and Europe, but there's a major catch. Like, a 50 stone bluefin tuna-sized catch.

The snag is that the devices will actually be made by mediocrity merchant Archos, best known for producing large numbers of distinctly underwhelming Android handsets.

Now, Archos has been named by Kodak as a European brand licensee, with the announcement also including some early details of the Kodak-branded tablets set to launch in Europe "before summer 2017."

The devices will apparently "combine chic design with the latest technologies," although this promise is slightly undermined by the fact that those 'latest technologies' include 3G rather than 4G connectivity.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the move is Kodak's latest attempt to save its iconic brand from obscurity – having gone bankrupt a while back, it has since been slinging naming rights willy-nilly to the highest bidder.

That said, some of the products released as part of these deals have looked promising – last year's Kodak Ektra being one example, though we haven't reviewed it fully.

It'll be interesting to see what Archos manages to do with the iconic brand, which still commands a loyal following all these years on.

If we're lucky, we'll get a peek at them at MWC later this month.

WATCH: MWC 2017

Will you be keeping an eye on Archos' Kodak-branded tablets? Let us know in the comments below.