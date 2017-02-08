Knack 2 release date, news, trailers: Everything we know about the upcoming sequel to action platformer Knack, including all the Knack 2 news and rumours and the latest trailers.

Knack 2 was made official at the tail end of 2016, and it looks like fans of action platforming have plenty to look forward to from this sequel to the PS4 launch title Knack.

While Knack's last outing was widely considered to be a somewhat uninspiring entry, this time around the team at Sony Japan Studio has upped its game. Knack 2 appears to improve upon its predecessor in every way.

What exactly does Knack 2 bring to the table? Here's everything we know so far.

Knack 2 at a glance

Is there a Knack 2 release date? Second half of 2017

What's new about Knack 2? New moves, new combat, improved difficulty settings, and full co-op multiplayer

Knack 2 price? TBC

Developer: Sony Japan Studio

Platform: PS4

Here's the official description: "Experience new moves, improved couch co-op, vibrant environments, and fun-filled combat with huge Knack! Try driving a tank, controlling a robot, or testing out your new moves on a friend."

What is Knack 2?

Knack was one of the PS4's original launch titles, and it wasn't the greatest entry in PlayStation history. In fact, it was pretty naff. But there was clearly an interesting platformer beneath the lack of depth just waiting to be unearthed. Now, it looks like Sony Japan Studio is giving it another go and doing all the right things to polish up the gameplay and reveal the great game we knew was there all along.

Knack 2 is, like its 2013 predecessor, an action platformer which once again puts you in control of Knack, a concatenation of ancient relics, that has been imbued with consciousness by one Dr. Vargas. In the first game, Knack was created to defend against the evil Goblin uprising, but the story wasn't all that memorable for most. This time, Sony's managed to get BAFTA award-winning God of War writer Marianne Krawczyk onboard, so it should be nothing short of a spellbinding instalment.

Knack 2 –What's new?

Platforming upgrades

Whatever the game has in-store story-wise, you can bet there'll be plenty of the same platforming, puzzle-solving, and beat 'em up action. Knack will be capable of performing a whole load of new platforming moves, such as spinning through the air to maintain a hovering motion. That should mean Knack is able to reach previously inaccessible areas, and adds a whole new dynamic to the platforming gameplay.

You'll also be able to dispose of the various relics that make up Knack's body this time around, so you can slim down or bulk up whenever you want. It's all designed to make it a bit more challenging to enter certain areas. If you've got a particularly restrictive door to crawl through, you're going to need to shed some body parts to fit. Don't worry though, you can pick up your relics whenever you want to increase your size again.

Gameplay difficulty

If you remember playing the first game you might recall feeling distinctly frustrated as you attempted to platform your way to success only to be beaten back by the needlessly difficult gameplay. Switching to the easy setting didn't help either, simply making the game entirely unchallenging.

Well, this time you'll be able to choose between four different difficulty levels, which should provide a more diverse experience. What's more, littered throughout the various levels are options to take either an easy or more challenging path. It's an interesting addition that should add a level of replayability to the game, as well as making it easier when playing with a less experienced cohort.

Combat

Last time around, Knack was only capable of performing three punches and a kick, but he's been provided with a wider range of combat moves in Knack 2. You'll be able to send Knack into battle, using any one of his kicks, punches, body slams, or lasso moves – which should make the combat element of the game much more involved and layered.

On top of that, you'll be able to upgrade Knack's combat skills as you progress through the game. Once Knack reaches specific levels he can start using moves such as shield smashes and more powerful punches, which can, in turn, be upgraded.

Multiplayer

Sony Japan Studio wants to give friends the chance to play together easily, so it's added a feature that lets your mates jump in to play co-operatively at any point. Once you've got an accomplice in your platforming adventures, you'll be able to punch them to propell their constituent body parts towards enemies, or send their whole body flying towards your foes with a power punch.

Knack 2 – Trailer

So far, we've just had a launch trailer, which accompanied the game's announcement on December 3, 2016. Here it is, in all it's delightfully odd glory:

Knack 2 – Release Date

All we know is that Knack 2 is set to arrive for the PS4 in the second half of 2017. We don't have a specific release date just yet, but we're hoping more information will become available very soon. Either way, there's not long to wait until Knack 2 comes barrelling back onto the PS4.

Let us know what you want to see in Knack 2 in the comments.