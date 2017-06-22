KitchenAid slips on its little black dress with all-new Artisan Black Tie Stand Mixer

KitchenAid has slipped on its little black dress, revealing an all-new range of inky coloured kitchen kit headlined by the Artisan Black Tie Stand Mixer.

The Limited Edition Artisan Black Tie Stand Mixer features a 4.8-litre bowl capacity, 300W motor, 10 mixing speeds, and is made from die-cast zinc, satin, and black chrome.

It's essentially the same product as the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, which we gave a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, but on a much more exclusive basis.

Only 1000 Black Tie Stand Mixers will be made available in Europe, and just 200 of them will be coming to the UK with an SRP of £849 in August 2017. Each mixer will be individually numbered on a custom trim band and include an authenticity certificate from the firm.

The regular Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, by way of comparison, carries a £399 RRP.

"Like the little black dress, or classic tuxedo, the new mixer is a timeless collector's item that will never go out of style," said John McConnell, Senior Design Manager for KitchenAid.

The Black Tie Stand Mixer is being introduced alongside KitchenAid's Black Stainless Steel kitchen range, which sees seven of the company's products relaunched in, wait for it...black stainless steel.

These include the Twelix Artisan Oven (£2300), Phoenix Crisp microwave (£1350), and the Bella French Door Fridge-Freezer (£5300). All of the new kitchen appliances feature an anti-fingerprint coating.

Not fussed by the fancy nocturnal finish? John Lewis is currently offering the Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer for just £330 – a veritable bargain.

