Kingston just announced the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive

Even though CES isn't yet in full swing, the tech show has already yielded a bunch of new products and upgrades, and now we've got another to add to the pile.

Kingston Digital has come out swinging, introducing a new USB Flash drive with a staggering amount of storage. In fact, it's the world's highest capcity USB Flash drive.

The DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT) comes with a whopping 2TB of storage space and USB 3.1 performance.

That means the video editors among you will be able to pack about 70 hours of 4K video onto the new USB stick, according to Kingston.

And if the massive storage capacity isn't enough for you, Kingston's also provided a shock-resistant zinc-alloy metal casing, so you can rest assured your mounds of 4K footage will be safely stored.

Jean Wong, Flash business manager at Kingston, said: “With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor.

"This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013 and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily.”

If your storage needs are considerable but the 2TB option is a tad over the top for you, you'll be pleased to learn there's also a more modest 1TB option on offer.

The DataTraveler Ultimate GT ships in February and will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Plus, Kingston will also throw in a five-year warranty.

