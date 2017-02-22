Everything we know about Kingdom Hearts 3

First announced at E3 2013 alongside the rebranded Final Fantasy 15, Square Enix has shown the long-awaited sequel only a handful of times in the past four years. Sora’s latest and potentially final adventure remains shrouded in mystery, with only a minute amount of details available on the game’s worlds, story, characters and gameplay.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we currently know about Kingdom Hearts 3 including all the details on the release date, news, gameplay, trailers and more.

Kingdom Hearts 3 at a glance

Kingdom Hearts 3 release date: TBA

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Developer: Square Enix

Genre: Action Role-Playing

Latest news: All new screenshots.

What is Kingdom Hearts 3?

Kingdom Hearts 3 is the third numbered entry in the crossover series, blending the worlds and characters of Disney, Final Fantasy and other renown properties into an utterly surreal action-adventure. You will once again play as Sora alongside his best friends Donald and Goofy as they travel across various worlds interacting with beloved characters in epic battles and cute, personalised stories.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Story – What’s it about?

Kingdom Hearts 3 takes place after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, with King Mickey and Riku hunting after the remaining Keyblade wielders. Sora, Donald and Goofy, on the other hand, are busy in pursuit of the Seven Guardians of Light across a myriad different worlds. All of this is being done in a passionate attempt to stop Master Xehanort’s evil plan first alluded to in previous games.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 3 will begin immediately after the ending of Dream Drop Distance, acting as the penultimate chapter in the Dark Seeker Saga. We’d be here all day if we tried to decipher the entire Kingdom Hearts timeline. There have been so many spinoffs, sequels and side projects at this point it can be difficult to determine where exactly Kingdom Hearts 3 lies in the bigger picture.

Kingdom Hearts 3 release date – When is it coming out?

Despite being officially announced almost four years ago, Square Enix is yet to confirm a release date for Kingdom Hearts 3.

Final Fantasy 15 finally launched last year so Tetsuya Nomura will now be focusing on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3, so hopefully we’ll find out more at E3 2017.

Kingdom Hearts 3 gameplay – How does it play?

The basic flow of Kingdom Hearts 3 will be very similar to previous games, Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed. In terms of features, it will be reminiscent of Kingdom Hearts 2 with Sora possessing multiple abilities, forms and allies to fight alongside him. Donald and Goofy are your basic companions, with summons and support joining your party depending on the world being explored.

“Drive Forms” from previous games also make a return, allowing Sora to transform into special outfits that possess brand new weapons and traits. Guard Form is the first of these to be revealed, transforming Sora’s keyblade into a beastly shield. Another unnamed form has him wielding a giant hammer, which we’ve only seen in screenshots thus far.

While the moment-to-moment gameplay will seem familiar to seasoned players, Sora’s traversal capabilities have seen some significant improvements. Our spiky-haired hero is now capable of wall running, jumping and clambering upon certain enemies to reach new areas. Small snippets of gameplay have showcased some truly colossal environments, many of which take great advantage of these new movement methods.

When describing Kingdom Hearts 3 to Polygon, Tetsuya Nomura called it a “pretty frantic” experience.

“Kingdom Hearts III has three-person parties, but NPCs and other characters join the fight in each individual world, and the resulting action is really flashy and exciting. The enemy AI is a lot more intricate, too, and I think the gameplay will reflect that new dynamic balance."

Luckily, it appears the new gameplay elements won’t have an impact on the admittedly convoluted, yet engrossing narrative.

"When creating a Kingdom Hearts game, we start with a gameplay system that I think would be a fun element, and once we have an idea of what kind of gameplay or system we want in place, we flesh out the story around it, surrounding the basic concept of what kind of fun we’re going to have with this new installment,” Nomura explained.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Worlds – What’s been confirmed?

Kingdom Hearts 3 will introduce a number of original locations alongside a slew of Disney-themed locales. Tangled and Big Hero 6 are two of the properties confirmed thus far, with favourites based on Hercules already scheduled to return in the sequel. Since the release of Kingdom Hearts 2, Disney has acquired Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar. Unfortunately, many of these won’t appear in KH3 due to existing licensing deals, such as the agreement concerning Electronic Arts and Star Wars.

To make things easier, we’ve compiled a list of confirmed worlds below:

Kingdom of Corona (Tangled)

Big Hero 6

Mount Olympus

Twilight Town

Mysterious Tower

Kingdom Hearts 3 trailers – How does it look?

Square Enix has released a handful of footage for Kingdom Hearts 3 since its reveal, much of which isn’t representative of the finished game.

E3 2013 reveal trailer:

E3 2014 trailer:

E3 2015 trailer:

