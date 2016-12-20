Kickass Torrents sets sail again, proving pirates are hard to sink

You can’t keep a good pirate down, something proved once again by the resurrection of Kickass Torrents this week.

The torrent site was banned by the US government in July, but now former employees have announced they’ve managed to raise the good ship KAT from the bottom of the ocean and launch Katcr.co.

After opening forums this summer, the ability to download torrent files has now returned to the site.

It’s slow going at the moment, but we can confirm the site is live.

In a statement given to TorrentFreak the site-runners said: “The majority of our original staff, admins, and moderation team joined us after Kat.cr went down – which is something we’re very proud of.

“This shows the loyalty, dedication and real love for KAT that we all share. We have all our major uploaders on board, and they continued to share tirelessly even before the torrent engines returned. The torrent community can continue to expect to see uploads from all the names they know and trust.”

Whether the new site will remain online remains to be seen. The US government arrested the alleged operator in July and could now turn its attention to the remaining staff and those “major uploads” mentioned.

It appears some folks already have it in for the new KAT, with server load affected currently by undisclosed “issues.”

The new site-runners said: “Servers Load have been affected, there are other few sources of this issue, it’s not just one. We are working to fix this as soon as possible. One thing is for sure, we are not going anywhere, even as much these behind this acts want us to. Cowards always choose the shadows to commit their acts, and I do personally hope they know how to pray, they will need it.”

