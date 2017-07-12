KFC has launched a cluckin’ smartphone – and it’s really cheap

Well would you cluck at that! KFC has launched its very own smartphone, in partnership with mobile giant Huawei.

In a surprise announcement, Huawei and KFC have revealed that they’ve cooked up an actual KFC smartphone, complete with Colonel Sanders branding and all.

The new device is being launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary of KFC entering China, so it’s no clucking surprise local mega-corp Huawei was plucked out as the manufacturer of choice.

The decision was announced on Weibo, posted alongside a launch advertisement for the handset:

KFC opened its first Chinese restaurant in November 1987, near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Now the company that operates KFC restaurants – amongst others – locally has over 7,500 stores nationwide, meaning China is a really big deal for the fried chicken restaurant.

There will be just 5,000 units of the limited edition phone sold, each of which will cost 1,099 yuan – that’s £125 in the UK, $160 in the USA, and €140 in Europe.

The phone is described as being a bright red Huawei 7 Plus, although that’s not a phone we’re familiar with. We guessed that it may be the Huawei Honor 7 Plus, but the phone depicted in the ad seems to be a different device entirely. However, we do know that it has a fingerprint scanner, 32GB of storage, and a camera lens.

We also know that it will come bundled with KFC’s mobile app, which will be pre-loaded with 100,000 “K Dollars” – a virtual currency used on the Chinese KFC app. Users will also get access to K-Music, which is a new jukebox function available on the KFC app.

If you reckon this handset is more eggscellent than fowl then you’ll be able to pick it up from KFC’s Tmall store on July 13, 2017.

What do you think of the KFC smartphone? Let us know in the comments.