Just when you thought you could escape, Nintendo Switch gets Facebook

The Nintendo Switch is out tomorrow, but the Japanese giant isn’t through announcing new features. Today, Ninty revealed the new hybrid console is getting Facebook integration.

Gamers will be able to log-in to their Facebook accounts to post achievements and screenshots from their adventures on the Switch.

In a statement on Thursday, the firm said Facebook integration would make it easier to share their experiences with friends.

Related: Nintendo Switch review in progress

“Nintendo Switch is the one system that can be played in various styles, anytime, any place, and with anybody, regardless of where or when you play,” said Nintendo executive Shinya Takahashi (via GeekWire).

“And the Facebook feature in Nintendo Switch further enhances the player’s ability to share and enjoy new gaming experiences with others.”

The news is likely to receive a mixed reception. One of the most endearing aspects of the Switch has been Nintendo's laser focus on pure gaming experiences, without the desire to act as a media hub or a web browser.

However, Facebook integration is a feature demanded by a section of the community that may bemoan its absence if not present.

It’s kind of a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t scenario for Nintendo as it seeks to appeal to as many gamers as possible.

Thankfully there’s no sign of a Facebook app that would bring the news feed and all of that malarkey into play.

Earlier on Friday it emerged that Nintendo is bringing back friend codes, courtesy of a day-one patch.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, this is a rather awkward way of adding friends to the online portal. Nintendo is enabling users to add friends in other ways, through local search and by adding those they’ve played with online to their friends list.

Have you pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch? Will you be in line to buy one tomorrow? Drop us a line in the comments section below.