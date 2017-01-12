Just how much faster can the Tesla Model S P100D get?

Tesla continues to find ways to lower the time it takes for its Model S P100D sedan to go from 0-60mph.

Back in November, Elon Musk revealed a new update for the Ludicrous mode edition, delivered over the air (what a time to be alive), that got the time down to just 2.4 seconds.

That, as they say in The Fast & The Furious movies, almost makes it a ’10 second car,’ capable of traveling 1/4 mile in less than said time.

Now, Musk is hinting traveling from 0-60mph could trouble the old stopwatch even less following tests of the Ludicrous+ Easter egg, which optimises the performance of the battery pack and allows it to max out the power.

In a tweet posted on Thursday (via Electrek), Musk said early tests had shown results falling to just 2.34 seconds when using the Motor Trend methodology of calculating the first foot roll out.

The Model S was already the fastest production car in the world, but this makes the four door sedan quicker than most of the world’s supercars.

It also suggests Tesla should be able to go stride for stride with Faraday Future, the would be Tesla-rival that claims its pre-production vehicle can hit 0-60mph in 2.39 seconds.

