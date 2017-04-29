Joshua v Klitschko Live Stream: What time is the Joshua v Klitschko fight and what channel is it on? Here's everything you need to know including the full card and how to watch all the boxing action online or on TV.

There can be little doubt the fight of the year so far is Joshua v Klitschko – even if Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to tease us with a potential showdown.

And at long last, it's upon us.

Tonight's fight sees 27-year-old Brit Anthony Joshua putting his IBF heavyweight title on the line against Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko, now formally entering 'dad bod' territory at 41 years of age.

It's a tantalising prospect and has all the makings of a classic, so here's your full guide to the big fight.

Related: When is Black Friday?

Joshua v Klitschko Time and Date: When is the big fight?

Taking place in front of a sold out crowd at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday April 29, the undercard action kicks-off at 6pm BST/1pm EST – full details are below.

The main event, aka Joshua v Klitschko, is provisionally set for 10.10pm BST/5.10pm EST. However, these timings are likely to change on the night based on how long the other fights last. As always, delays are the issue, not the fight starting early.

Our advice? If you don't want to miss a second of the action, plan to settle down by 10pm BST or shortly thereafter.

Related: Best PS4 deals

Joshua v Klitschko Card: So who's boxing on the undercard?

If you want to make a full night of it, here's the full undercard that will precede the Joshua v Klitschko title fight:

Joe Cordina v Jay Carney

Josh Kelly v TBC

Lawrence Okolie v Russell Henshaw

Katie Taylor v Nina Meinke (Women's WBA Intercontinental Lightweight championship)

Luke Campbell v Darleys Perez (WBA World Lightweight Championship eliminator)

Scott Quigg v Viorel Simion (WBA International Featherweight championship)

Now, read on for full details of how to watch the main event.

Related: F1 Russia Grand Prix live stream

Joshua v Klitschko Live Stream: TV channel and how to watch online

Let's start with the bad news.

Joshua v Klitschko is a big ticket event, so you're not going to be able to watch for free – far from it.

The fight is being shown on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and it costs a good few bob at £19.95.

Order Now: Joshua v Klitschko from Sky Sports Box Office

Your 20 quid will give you access to the fight on your TV – you can order it with your Sky remote – while non-Sky subscribers with a NOW TV box can download the Sky Sports Box Office app for access.

The Sky Sports Box Office app is also the way to tune in on smartphones and tablets, while those wanting to see two heavy-hitters collide on a PC or laptop will need to access it through their browser via the Sky Box Office website.

Here are the links you need for mobile devices:

Sky Sports Box Office | Download for iOS

Sky Sports Box Office | Download for Android

As far as we're aware, those are the only ways you can stream the Joshua v Klitschko fight in the UK, but if you know of any other (legit!) options, be sure to share them in the comments.

Related: Sky Ultra HD review

Joshua or Klitschko, who will win the big fight? Share your predictions below.