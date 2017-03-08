John Lewis has fallen foul of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after a rogue Apple Watch advertisement sparked customer complaints.

In a new ruling this week, the ASA says that John Lewis caused “unnecessary disappointment” to consumers over a ‘Price Match’ promotion last year.

The ruling relates to a promotion in November 2016, where an Apple Watch was advertised in a ‘Price Match’ deal for a discounted price of £249. In a complaint, one customer described how she found the Apple Watch was listed out of stock when she tried to buy it at the 'Price Match’ price, but that there was stock available the next day when the price had returned to normal.

John Lewis said that their systems don’t offer accurate by-the-minute stock information, and so they only know stock levels at the start of the day. They detailed how they would see the rate of sales as orders came in, and decided to remove the Apple Watch from sale as they weren’t sure whether they had enough stock to fulfil demand on the day.

The retailer’s argument is boosted by the fact that the promotion took place in the Black Friday period last year, and said that the decision was made “in good faith in the context of significant sales uplifts”.

But the ASA wasn’t having any of it, and maintains that John Lewis breached CAP Code (Edition 12) rule 8.2 (Promotional Marketing).

“While we acknowledged the surrounding circumstances,” writes the ASA, “we considered John Lewis’ action to make a product unavailable on their website while their competitor’s promotion was still running denied online consumers the opportunity to purchase at the Price Match price, despite John Lewis still having stock available.”

It continued: “We considered John Lewis had not conducted the promotion fairly, resulting in unnecessary disappointment. We therefore concluded that the promotion had breached the Code.”

The ASA says that John Lewis must not issue the ad again in its “current form”, and that the retailer needs to “deal fairly with consumers in future”, adding: “We told them to avoid causing unnecessary disappointment and not to withhold availability of promotional stock."

Related: Apple Watch 2 review

Watch: Huawei Watch 2 Hands-on

Have you noticed any misleading tech advertising? Let us know in the comments.