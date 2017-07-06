Japan's best-selling Nintendo Switch games aren't what you might think

The Nintendo Switch has been proving a popular console for Nintendo, breaking all-manner of records since it launched in March.

And the games have been doing great numbers, too, with Nintendo America announcing back in April that launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, had become the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title of all time.

On top of that, the latest Zelda game, which earned a perfect five stars from us, also became the fastest-selling game in The Legend of Zelda franchise.

All of which makes these latest numbers from Nintendo Japan (via) somewhat surprising, as the company has revealed the best-selling games in that country

Of course, Zelda and Mario make it in the top five, but neither has claimed the top spot according to the list revealed by Nintendo Japan.

It should be said that these numbers only refer to sales in Japan, and aren't indicative of worldwide sales – but both Zelda and Mario are big properties in the country so the following list is a tad unexpected.

Here's the rundown:

1. Snipperclips

2. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Kamiko

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

6. Metal Slug 3

7. ARMS

8. 1-2-Switch

9. The King of Fighters ’98

10. Othello

11. VOEZ

12. Super Bomberman R

13. New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers

14. Blaster Master Zero

15. Metal Slug

16. Human Resource Machine

17. Flip Wars

18. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

19. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

20. Maison de Maou

21. Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

22. Seiken Densetsu Collection

23. Puyo Puyo Tetris

24. Mighty Gunvolt Burst

25. Thumper

As you can see, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to claw its way to number three, while The Legend of Zelda just made the top five, coming in at number five.

Snipperclips, with its novel puzzle-solving and great multiplayer support, has taken the top spot, while the Switch edition of Minecraft follows at number two.

Zelda was beaten by 2D RPG arcade game Kamiko, though it did manage to outdo 1-2-Switch, which came in at number eight.

Price could well be playing a part in the rankings, as Snipperclips and Kamiko are much cheaper than the bigger titles – though Minecraft does cost the equivalent of $30.

Surprised? Let us know what you think of the list in the comments.