Jak and Daxter are coming to PS4 later this year

All four original Jak and Daxter titles are coming to PS4 as PS2 classics later this year, Sony has announced.

Originally released on PS2 throughout the last decade, Naughty Dog’s Jak 1, Jak 2: Renegade, Jak 3 and Jak X: Combat Racing remain some of the console’s best experiences.

The classics will all be available on PS4 later this year as digital downloads. Each title will be upscaled to 1080p along with support for trophies, cloud saves and remote play. It’s unclear whether the trophies will be the same as those in 2012’s HD Collection on PS3 and PS Vita.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Developed by Naughty Dog before they moved onto creating Uncharted and The Last of Us, Jak and Daxter marked one of the last times we’d see a charming platforming duo on consoles.

The games have aged pretty well, and will definitely be worth revisiting once they arrive on PS4 later this year. Sony is yet to announce a specific release date for each title.

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

Do you have any nostalgia for Jak and Daxter? Let us know in the comments.