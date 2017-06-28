Jaguar XE SV Project 8: This is Jaguar’s most powerful road car ever

Jaguar has fully revealed its most powerful road car ever – the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – ahead of the proper debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

After last month’s sneak peek, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is now official, revealed as being the “most powerful, agile, and extreme performance Jaguar road car ever”. With a top speed of 200mph and a 500PS 5.0-litre V8 engine on board, it’s easy to see why.

It’s part of the Collector’s Edition by SVO line, following on from 2014’s F-Type Project 7. The bad news is that this means it will be seriously limited – just 300 are being created, all of which will be assembled at the new Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in Coventry.

Check it out:

Speaking about the reveal, John Edwards, Jaguar’s Special Operations MD, said: “SVO’s raison d’être is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability. Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise.”

He continued: “Project 8 will be assembled by hand in the new SVO Technical Centre, and we’re confident that our enthusiastic and demanding clients will love driving Project 8 as much as we do!”

This luxurious and powerful sedan features an all-wheel drive system and a 0-60mph time of just 3.3 second, which makes it the fastest accelerating Jaguar to date. And despite being a road car, it’s also been tuned for the track, with a carbon fibre bonnet and bumper bringing the weight down. The XE already had lightweight aluminium body panels, but these changes mean that the Project 8 is the lightest V8 sedan in Jaguar’s entire line-up.

The car is going to make a proper debut on the Goodwood Hill on Friday, June 30, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There’s no proper release date just yet, but pricing is confirmed at £149,995 in the UK – ouch!

Here are some more snaps of the car:

Related: Best Mercedes GLA deals

Tell us what you think of the Jaguar Project 8 in the comments below.