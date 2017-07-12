Jaguar doesn’t currently manufacture a hypercar, but that hasn’t stopped one imaginative designer from creating a dreamy concept of what it would look like.

Back in 2010, Jaguar finally announced a 21st century supercar: the Jaguar C-X75. It was set to launch in a limited run in 2013 – and even featured in Bond flick Spectre – but was scrapped in late 2012 for economic reasons. The dream of a Jaguar supercar to follow 1992’s XJ220 was culled for a time, and a hypercar seemed even more unlikely.

But a Slovakian designer by the name of Ivan Venkov (to whom all image credit in this article goes) has created an awesome set of digital renders for the Jaguar X, an invented hypercar that serves only to tease Jaguar fanatics about a future that may never be.

Check it out:

A hypercar is the term used to describe the crème de la crème of supercars; the utterly refined, ludicrously expensive, industry-leading vehicles that serve as little more than a pipe-dream for most of us. We’re talking about cars like the McLaren P1, the La Ferrari, or the Porsche 918.

For the Jaguar X, Venkov took inspiration not from the C-X75 but from the XJ220, which was a two-seater supercar manufactured by Jaguar from 1992 to 1994. For its first year on the factory line, it was the fastest production car in the world, and recorded a top speed of 212.3mph during testing.

But for the Jaguar X, it’s clear that Venkov has adopted a much more contemporary approach, showing a seriously streamlined chassis that’s both muscular and curvaceous. The body’s haunches are reminiscent of those on the upcoming electric Jaguar I-Pace, and the dark paintjob harks to the McLaren P1's similarly menacing palette.

Unfortunately, this is simply a concept, which means Jaguar is never actually going to release this car – because they didn’t design it. That doesn’t necessarily mean Jaguar will never produce a hypercar, but we’ve heard no such information from Jaguar to date, so you’ll have to settle for the remaining concept images below in the meantime:

Do you think Jaguar should build a hypercar? Let us know in the comments.