Jaguar tested its new SUV in ungoldly conditions, so you don't have to

Jaguar has announced its new performance SUV is designed to withstand the world’s most extreme conditions.

The E-PACE SUV, which will be fully revealed later this month, withstood temperatures of -40°C and +48°C, from the Arctic Circle to Dubai, during an extensive 120,000 testing regime involving 500 engineers.

The 25-month test program took place across four continents. It included driving 5,000 feet above sea level and taking more than 400 laps of the Nürburgring.

The firm said the tests, which also involved 125 prototypes, will ensure “E-PACE can withstand a lifetime of use in the hands of the most active and demanding customers.”

Here you can see some of the all-weather testing

Today’s news is designed to whet our appetites for the full reveal, which takes place on July 13 at 20:00 BST.

During the event, which will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook, the E-PACE will undergo its final test. What that will entail remains to be seen.

Graham Wilkins, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar E-PACE said: “Our team of world class engineers and dynamics specialists have meticulously tuned and developed a true Jaguar. Months of intense testing on roads and tracks around the world have delivered a compact performance SUV that is true to Jaguar’s performance DNA”

Will the E-PACE be on your radar when the full reveal takes place on July 13? Share your thoughts in the comments below.