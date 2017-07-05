Trending:

Jaguar tested its new SUV in ungoldly conditions, so you don't have to

Jaguar E-PACE

Jaguar has announced its new performance SUV is designed to withstand the world’s most extreme conditions.

The E-PACE SUV, which will be fully revealed later this month, withstood temperatures of -40°C and +-48°C, from the Arctic Circle to Dubai, during an extensive 120,000 testing regime involving 500 engineers.

The 25-month test program took place across four continents. It included driving 5,000 feet above sea level and taking more than 400 laps of the Nürburgring.

Jaguar E-PACE

The firm said the tests, which also involved 125 prototypes, will ensure “E-PACE can withstand a lifetime of use in the hands of the most active and demanding customers.”

Here you can see some of the all-weather testing

Today’s news is designed to whet our appetites for the full reveal, which takes place on July 13 at 20:00 BST.

During the event, which will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook, the E-PACE will undergo its final test. What that will entail remains to be seen.

Graham Wilkins, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar E-PACE said: “Our team of world class engineers and dynamics specialists have meticulously tuned and developed a true Jaguar. Months of intense testing on roads and tracks around the world have delivered a compact performance SUV that is true to Jaguar’s performance DNA”

Will the E-PACE be on your radar when the full reveal takes place on July 13? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

