Jaguar and GoPro have built the ultimate dash-cam setup

Jaguar has teamed up with GoPro to offer the ultimate dash-cam experience.

As part of the launch of the new F-Type range of sports cars, Jaguar has partnered with GoPro on a “world-first" new dash cam system. The companies have come together to create the ReRun app, which records your driving footage and then overlays it with real-time performance data.

First, you’ll need to dock a GoPro onto the hood of your car using a special mount. You’ll then connect your smartphone wirelessly to the GoPro, as well as to the new F-Type’s infotainment system.

Once that’s done, the ReRun will be able to receive performance data directly from the car, including your speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force, g-force, and steering wheel angle.

This data will be overlaid onto your video recording in real-time, making it look a bit like something out of Gran Turismo.

Check it out:

But what’s really cool is that the ReRun app can also tell when your driving is most interesting. Based on that information, the ReRun app will develop a highlight reel that shows off your best moments from the track. These shorter clips are ideal for sharing to social media, which can be done directly through the app.

Speaking about the GoPro integration, Adam Silver, Senior Director of Accessories at GoPro, said: “The ReRun app combines several unique features from our Developer Toolkits to help F-Type drivers to create premium quality, easy-to-share videos of their driving experiences.”

Silver continued: “Thanks to the close collaboration between Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl Apps team and our Developer Program team, ReRun offers outstanding functionality and is intuitive to use. We’re looking forward to the launch and seeing the first customer videos online.”

We tried out the ReRun app during an F-Type track day, and were impressed by the simplicity of the system. Once the GoPro is synced up to the ReRun app, you can start recording directly through the infotainment system in the car.

Jaguar’s ReRun app is compatible with all new F-Type models, and works with iOS devices only for now. However, Jaguar assured us that an Android version is in the works. As far as GoPro support goes, you’ll need one of the following cameras: GoPro Hero5 Black, Hero 5 Session, Hero4 Black, or Hero4 Silver.

The new Jaguar F-Type range goes on sale from the first quarter of 2017, and features a new “super-fast” Touch Pro infotainment system. There are 28 different models, including the rear-wheel drive 340PS F-Type and the all-wheel drive F-Type SVR, which boasts a top speed of 200mph. Prices for Jaguar’s F-Type series range from around £50,000 to £110,000 and beyond.

