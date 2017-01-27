iVape? Patent outlines the least cool product in Apple history

Here’s something you didn’t expect to read this week: Apple has patented a vaporizer.

Yes, the company behind the iPhone, iPod and iMac now has people working on an idea for an iVape (via Digital Trends).

The patent, filed last June and awarded on Thursday, explains a high-tech device that promises a higher vaporization rate and less loss of the substance to cooling.

The device would be capable of handling both solid and liquid substances and would vaporize the substance by using a heated plate above the chemical, as shown below.

Whether Apple will look to push the plans beyond the exploration stages remains to be seen, but the popularity of vaping continues to grow as an alternative to tobacco.

The legalization of marijuana across the United States is also helping vaporizers grow in popularity.

We doubt very much this product ever comes to light, but it's interesting to see yet more evidence of diversification away from Apple's consumer tech bread and butter.

Would you use an Apple vape? Share your thoughts in the comments below