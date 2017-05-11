iTunes and Apple Music are coming to the Windows Store

OK, let's be having you. Who called Apple Music and iTunes getting a mention at Microsoft Build 2017? Not us!

During the day two keynote, Microsoft revealed Apple’s iTunes software and, by extension, the Apple Music streaming service will be arriving on the Windows Store later this year.

While a desktop iTunes app has been available from iTunes.com since the early iPod days (2003 to be precise), the arrival of a Windows Store app is significant.

Earlier this month, Microsoft outed Windows 10 S, the education focused version of the OS, which will only be capable of running Windows Store apps.

This is great news for Microsoft and iOS device owners looking into giving Windows 10 a shot.

With an iTunes app in the Windows Store, iPhone users will have no problems syncing their device, while Apple Music subscribers will be able to happily devour their playlists on the laptop.

With Apple showing early support for the new Windows Store model of distribution, Microsoft will hope fellow big names will jump aboard, rather than only offering apps through their own web portals.

Does this mean you're more likely to grab the Surface Laptop or another Windows 10 S device? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.