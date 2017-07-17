It’s World Emoji Day and Apple is showing off all of its newcomers

Today is World Emoji Day, which in terms of significance, is more this week's National Hot Dog Day than World Day for International Justice, also being celebrated today.

Regardless, we do have some news to bring you on the word-replacing characters; Apple has introduced 69 new emoji that’ll be arriving in iOS, watchOS and macOS later this year.

As usual, Apple is focusing on increasing diversity within the line-up, with a woman wearing a hijab, a bearded man, a person meditating and a woman breastfeeding among the highlights.

We’re also getting a zombie, a genie, an elven princess, a T-Rex and a zebra. In terms of expressions, the vomit emoji is making a comeback, along with a ‘mind blown’ emoji and a ‘star struck’ character too.

The newcomers will be rolled out as part of the Unicode 5.0 release.

Elsewhere, Google also has a line to spin on World Emoji Day, heralding the soon-to-depart Blob emojis that are being phased out within Android O.

In a post on Google’s The Keyword blog the company has penned an ode to the outgoing blobs, entitled Since U Been Blob.

To commemorate their departure, Google has released them in a new sticker pack for the Allo app.

Now that's out of the way, feel free to go back to reading about some important matters.

