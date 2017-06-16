It’s on like Donkey Kong! Atari’s return to hardware confirmed

When a teaser trailer for a mysterious device called the Ataribox emerged this week, we were entirely unsure whether it was legit or a spot of E3 week fakery.

The video, showing off what appeared to be a new games console, didn’t have anything to officially link it to Atari, so it had our Spidey-senses tingling.

Now after days of uncertainty, Atari’s CEO has confirmed the video game pioneer is “back in the hardware business.”

Related: Nintendo Switch review

In an interview with GamesBeat, Fred Chesnais said the device was based on PC technology, but didn’t get into specifics.

Chesnais, who rescued the iconic firm from bankruptcy, said the design is being finalised and more information will be available later this year.

The initial video said the product was “years in the making,” so we’re excited to see what the once-dominant firm has in store.

After returning from the brink, Atari is making profit once again through licensing and mobile games. Given the appetite for retro gaming experiences is at an all-time high, this is definitely one to keep an eye one.

Do you have any interest in Atari's return to hardware? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.