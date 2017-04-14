It's Official: The Switch is the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever

We already know the Nintendo Switch has proved popular with fans, with the company previously revealing it to have racked up its best-ever opening weekend sales for a Nintendo console in North America.

And it seems the popularity of Nintendo's new hybrid console shows no signs of slowing down, if the latest news from the company is anything to go by.

Nintendo of America has revealed its March sales figures (via), and it seems the new Nintendo Switch is a hit, selling faster than any other console in the company's history.

The Switch sold more than 906,000 units in March, which comfortably tops the Wii U's launch period sales of 890,000 units in North America.

As NIntendo explains in a statement: "Nintendo Switch, the new home gaming system that people can also take on the go, has sold faster in its launch month than any other video game system in Nintendo history.

"The Nintendo Switch system sold more than 906,000 units in March, according to the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales in the United States.

"That makes Nintendo Switch one of the fastest-selling video game systems of all time. Notably, this sales surge was accomplished in a nontraditional month for a console launch."

And there's more good news for the company, as launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has become the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title of all time.

On top of that, the latest Zelda title, which we gave a perfect five stars, is also the fastest-selling game in The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Nintendo adds: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game sold over 1.3 million units. That total includes more than 925,000 units sold for Nintendo Switch and nearly 460,000 units sold for the Wii U console.

"That means that Nintendo sold more of this game for Nintendo Switch than it sold Nintendo Switch systems, for an attach rate of more than 100 percent.

"...This was all enough to make The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild the fastest-selling Nintendo launch game of all time, as well as the fastest-selling game ever in The Legend of Zelda series."

With more games set to arrive soon, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2, there should be plenty of similarly prosperous months for the company ahead, so stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you think of the Switch in the comments.