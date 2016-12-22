It’s official - Facebook lurking will ruin your Christmas

Spending too long on social media over Christmas will lead to a “deterioration of mood,” rather than a fuzzy festive feeling, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen (via BBC) say looking at other people’s “perfect” Christmas photos will make you feel miserable.

The study of over 1,000 mostly women found: "Regular use of social networking such as Facebook can negatively affect your emotional well-being and satisfaction with life."

The researchers put this down to envy caused by “unrealistic social comparisons” with those they follow on social media.

The researchers suggest switching off from social media over the festive season to avoid the boasts.

Another solution suggested by the study would be to engage in conversation with those posters for a more positive experience.

