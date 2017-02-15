'It’s Always Sunny' team brings ‘Project Badass’ to virtual reality

Fans of the cult US comedy It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia have always wondered what it’d be like to embark upon some of the daredevil antics of Mac’s Project Badass.

Now, thanks to a little virtual reality wizardry, folks can join the sexually confused master of the ocular patdown on a thoroughly badass expedition.

The four-minute VR clip, which can be viewed as a 360-video in a browser or using a headset in the cinematic Jaunt VR app (iOS, Android), enables viewers to take a high speed motorbike ride down a pier and "plummet to the safety of the ocean 100 feet below."

Thanks to the presence of the show's debaucherous senior citizen Frank Reynolds, there’ll be a lady taking her clothes off prior to blast off.

The exclusive clip has been released to commemorate the episode which will air in the United States on Wednesday night.

The 'PTSDee' episode will feature a storyline when Mac and Frank get sucked into a VR war game. It sounds like one for the ages.

