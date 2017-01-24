It’s a pretty sweet day for HTC 10 owners across the UK

HTC has announced the Android Nougat operating system is now rolling out for 2016’s flagship HTC 10 smartphone.

The news was confirmed in a tweet by HTC’s own EMEA product and service director Graham Wheeler.

Wheeler said other markets can expect the update soon, but did not elaborate.

The launch comes weeks after HTC’s initial attempts to roll out Android 7.0 for the HTC 10.

Early this month, HTC pulled the update due to bugs.

Some HTC 10 owners responding to Wheeler’s tweet are spotting the OTA update, but it may take a while for it to reach everyone.

Those furnished with the release are also receiving the latest security update from Google.

The arrival on the HTC 10 follows the rollout for Samsung Galaxy S8 handsets.

Given Android 7.0 was only installed on around 0.5% of all Android devices as of last month it’ll be interesting to see how, arguably, the two best Android handsets on the block receiving the update alters the adoption rate.

Earlier this month, HTC introduced the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play, both of which will also carry Android Nougat.

Have you received Nougat for your HTC 10? Share your experiences in the comments below.