It's 2017, so of course you can get an unlimited data plan with your car

US car manufacturer Chevrolet is now offering buyers the chance to sign up for an unlimited LTE data plan with their new wheels.

In the first initiative of its kind, Chevy will offer all-you-can-eat plans for $20, which is around £16, per month.

The plan, which is a partnership with the OnStar network, will allow up to seven passengers to connect to the Wi-Fi hotspot at any given time.

Related: Apple CarPlay vs Android Auto

The connectivity will be available across the entire range of new Chevy cars (via BBC) and will make Spotify streaming, web browsing and Netflix access on long car journeys an absolute breeze.

As well as the unlimited plan, the carmaker will offer a 1GB plan for $10 a month, while it also plans to offer daily and annual passes in the near future.

The company said use of the Wi-Fi hotspot built into cars was up 200% since 2015, while last year 17.5m hours of video were streamed using the service.

“We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus, and everyone tapping into the cloud for music,” Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet, said.

“With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow.”

This week Ford announced a partnership with Vodafone that would give European owners the chance to add a modem to their cars from 2018.

Is this something you'd be interested in when it inevitably arrives in the UK? Share your thoughts below.