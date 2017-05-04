WhatsApp Down: Angry users take to social media as messaging app suffers outage

In case you haven't heard, WhatsApp went down last night, and the world had a collective nervous breakdown as the stream of GIFs and emojis went quiet for a good few hours.

There's been conflicting reports on just what happened here, with some still reporting the service remains offline, and others claiming all was ok with the messaging platform as of the early hours on Thursday.

Whatever the case, during the outage, users were reportedly unable to send or receive chats, and in some cases, conversations refused to load at all.

According to the website Down Detector, the majority of service disruption reports came between 9pm and midnight on Wednesday, though some users on the site are still reporting issues.

Naturally, loyal WhatsApp users were incensed by the drop in service, and wasted no time in getting online to register their disgust, and/or make a hilarious joke involving a GIF.

Here's a few of the best reactions we've managed to round up:

There's this lucid take on the whole thing:

And another:

One more stoic and courageous reaction here:

Here's a really cool way to tie the whole thing in with Star Wars day:

Of course there's this sober assesment of the situation

And this accurate representation of how we all felt:

And finally, this actually sensible take on things:

Despite reports of the service still being down, a WhatsApp spokesperson has been quoted by some outlets as saying: "Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologise for the inconvenience."

Phew!

Let us know if you've experienced issues in the comments.