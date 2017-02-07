Is this what the new LG Watch Style smartwatch will look like?

Just days ahead of the wearable’s expected formal unveiling, the LG Watch Style has seen its finalised design splashed across the internet, again.

A device that’s become accustomed to leaks, the Watch Style’s official packaging has now been caught on camera, showing off a slick, round wearable, that looks as much high-end watch as it does futuristic gadget.

Despite showing off a now familiar, smooth, bezel-heavy design, the latest leaks have also revealed something new about the LG Watch Style - its colour options.

Having previously only been seen in a tan finish, the newly papped retail box shows a black/space grey model that’s sure to appeal to a broader range of users.

The first watch that’ll run the new Android Wear 2.0 software direct from the box, the LG Watch Style will reportedly be officially unveiled on February 9, alongside Google’s revamped OS.

It won’t be alone, either, with the compact, formal-friendly wearable to reportedly be joined by a larger, more fitness-centric offering, the LG Watch Sport.

Expect to go on sale shortly after this Thursday’s unveiling, the LG Watch Style will reportedly be handed a $249 (£200) asking price at launch.

Although finalised LG Watch Style specs are still a little unclear, recent leaks have pegged the Watch Sport to land with a 1.38-inch, 480 x 480 pixel display in tow.

This will reportedly be paired with a 1.09GHz quad-core CPU, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a decently sized 430mAh battery.

Are you tempted by the look of the LG Watch Style? Let us know in the comments below.