Is this what the iPhone 8 will look like?

The upcoming iPhone 8 has weathered more than its fair share of leaks and rumours, and the latest image leak appears to ‘confirm’ a significant shift in design for Apple’s 10th annual iPhone release.

Images posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks) on Twitter over the weekend show an apparent iPhone 8 dummy that’s incredibly similar to one seen in a leaked video seen last week.

The dummy iPhone 8 features an elongated screen similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and S8 plus, with a cut-out at the top where the front-facing camera and sensors will nestle discreetly. The roomy screen does away with the familiar Home button, and is flanked by a skinny 4mm bezel.

Meanwhile, the rear-facing camera has flipped to a vertical position, and protrudes from the handset instead of sitting flush. Whether or not that will hinder iPhone users who like to use their phone while it’s lying flat is still unclear.

Given there’s no conceivable place for a fingerprint sensor to sit – a feature that Apple’s forthcoming smartphone is tipped to have – it’s looking ever more likely that the phone will house some form of virtual fingerprint identification in the screen, as per previous rumors.

Finally, the iPhone 8, which is set to launch later in 2017, looks to be ceramic rather than aluminium, which will enable it to support wireless charging.

Of course, until Apple breaks its silence on the iPhone 8, we have to take all hearsay with a grain of salt. But it’s worth noting that leakster and journalist Hemmerstoffer has proved a credible source of iPhone leaks in the past, so it’s highly likely that the images we’re looking at now are bang on the mark.

What are your thoughts on that protruding rear camera? Tell us in the comments.