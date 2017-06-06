Is this the first official image of the OnePlus 5?

A purported press render of the OnePlus 5 has appeared online, less than two hours after the firm confirmed its official launch will take place on June 20.

Android Police has posted the image, showing the top half of both the front and back, illustrating the dual camera previously revealed by leaked retail packaging.

The report claims to have verified the authenticity of the render with a second source and, given AP’s track record, we’ve no reason to doubt it either.

The image differs greatly from an earlier leak that showed the dual cameras in the centre of the phone.

However, aside from the camera array, there's not a lot to be discerned from the render, other than the design itself looking a little like the current iPhone models.

The firm has already confirmed it’ll have the Snapdragon 835 processor on board, but the company has remained tight-lipped about the other specs.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for the full line-up.

OnePlus will unveil the device at an event on June 20, with availability coming almost immediately thereafter for attendees at pop-up events in New York and Europe.

A London event, likely to be on June 20 or June 21, has been announced, but the specifics are yet to be confirmed.

Will you be busting a gut to snap up a OnePlus 5 when it arrives at pop-up locations later this month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.