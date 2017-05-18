Is this Samsung’s first dual-camera Galaxy smartphone?

A supposed new Samsung leak appears to bolster rumours that the company is working on a phone with a dual camera.

Like all industries, the smartphone market is prone to trends. This year one of those prevailing trends is the dual camera. It’s undeniably en vogue, with major flagship phones like the iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P10, and LG G6 all utilising the technology. But Samsung decided against the feature with its Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone this year.

However, we’ve heard persistent rumours that Samsung is going to trial the technology on an upcoming Galaxy C-series device. Excitingly, an image of what’s claimed to be the unannounced Samsung Galaxy C10 has turned up on Chinese social media site Weibo. What’s important here is that the image depicts the phone as having a dual camera module.

Now it has to be said that Weibo is a hotbed of leaks, but they’re not always accurate. After all, it’s basically China’s Twitter. However, given the consistency of Galaxy C10 leaks, we’d inclined to believe that Samsung is readying up a phone with a dual camera.

At the very least, we’d be very surprised if we didn’t see a dual camera phone from Samsung within the next year. It’s highly likely that the next round of iPhones will use the technology, and it’s also rumoured that the OnePlus 5 will feature it too. That’s why it’s been heavily tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will make the switch towards the end of summer, giving users a reason to upgrade beyond the Galaxy S8.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of us verifying the legitimacy of this leak, so take it with due caution.

Do you think Samsung will introduce dual cameras on its next flagship smartphone? Let us know in the comments.