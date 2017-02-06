Is this proof of the Galaxy S8’s most unusual feature?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the most eagerly awaited smartphone of the moment, with the latest leaks seemingly confirming one of its more unusual features.

With a recent photo of the Galaxy S8 having shown off a device with an unlikely fingerprint scanner placement, newly surfaced cases have all but confirmed the unusual move.

Until now, past flagship Samsung phones have scurried their biometric sensors away within the phone’s physical home button.

With the Galaxy S8 expected to ditch this physical control in favour of a larger, near edge-to-edge display, however, the fingerprint sensor needs to be moved.

Although originally tipped to line up under the phone’s screen itself, the S8 is now widely expected to move its fingerprint sensor to the rear of the device.

Unlike most flagship Android phones, however, this won’t sit centrally on the back of the phone, but up top alongside the device’s integrated camera - at least according to past leaks.

Now though, a newly surfaced S8 case has popped up, again showing a cutout for this unusually located fingerprint sensor.

While this location might suggest the need for some serious wrist contortion to activate, it’s been suggested it could actually be a more convenient positioning, at least for some users.

“The home button and fingerprint sensor will be on the right side of the camera lens when viewed from the front,” a claimed Samsung insider is quoted as saying recently.

They added: “The reason why it is on the right rather then the rear centre is because most people hold their smartphone in their right hand and the right index finger touches this location.”

Although good news for right-handed smartphone owners then, this S8 update could potentially cause problems for lefties.

Originally pegged for an MWC 2017 unveiling, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S8 release has been pushed back as a result of last year’s exploding Note 7 fiasco.

Now, although Samsung is remaining tight-lipped on an eventual release date, the S8 is expected to make its first formal appearance on March 29 ahead of a mid-April in-store release.

The phone has been the subject of multiple leaks and countless rumours in recent weeks, with everything from Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor to a new 8-megapixel selfie snapper tipped to make an appearance.

Would such a fingerprint scanner position put your off the S8? Let us know below.