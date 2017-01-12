Is this our first real look at the Galaxy S8?

You may have already read about the first Galaxy S8 'leak' of the day, which suggests the phone will do away with the headphone jack, and now we've got another one for you.

This one could be a tad more exciting, though. New images from a third-party smartphone case maker seem to reveal the final Galaxy S8 design.

The renders, from Ghostek, show a Galaxy S8 wrapped in the company's Atomic 3 waterproof case, and while parts of the phone are obscured, the overall design is mostly visible.

And the design lines up with many of the rumours we've been hearing in recent months, including a curved display which takes up most of the front of the device.

There's also no home button, which has been one of the biggest S8 rumours doing the rounds. Interestingly, there doesn't seem to be a fingerprint scanner, usually in the home button, on the back of the phone, suggesting the company will integrate it into the display itself – as many rumours have suggested.

Case makers such as Ghostek are often provided with specifications early in order to get cases ready for the upcoming phone's release.

That said, there's no way to verify that the renders are accurate, and Samsung is unlikely to confirm anything until the phone actually launches.

The case description doesn't give anything away either: "Equip your Samsung Galaxy S8 with the most extreme and durable protection around.

"The red and black Ghostek Atomic 3.0 is completely waterproof providing rugged drop protection with its HD scratch resistant screen protector, whilst keeping the phone slim."

One thing worth noting, however, is the case doesn't appear to have any holes for the headphone jack, which supports today's earlier leak which claimed the S8 will come without the 3.5mm port.

The S8 is expected to launch in April, though a recent report suggests Samsung will introduce the phone at MWC 2017 in February. Stay tuned for the latest.

Let us know what you think of the renders in the comments.