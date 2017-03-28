Is this our first real glimpse of the 2017 Moto X?

The silence from Motorola has been deafening when it comes its next Moto X smartphone, but today we finally got to see some new leaked images of the device.

One particular Google+ user (Jerry Yin) claims to have procured four photos that reveal details about the upcoming – but unconfirmed – smartphone.

It seems that this Android heavyweight will join a growing roster of dual-camera phones. However, the flash module, which sits below the two lenses, looks a little different from what we’re used to.

The photos seemingly reveal a number of components, including a Snapdragon 835 chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has the same oblong fingerprint scanner that the Moto G5 Plus possesses.

Whilst we do get a good look at the screen, there are no details on its size or resolution. Unfortunately, an earlier leaked image that we saw in December also revealed nothing about the screen, only seeming to confirm the all-metal chassis.

The Moto X Style that came out in September 2015 had a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, and rumours are pointing to a 5.5-inch full HD version for the Moto X (2017).

The Moto X (2017) will follow the Moto G5 and G5 Plus out of the factory doors following their unveiling at MWC 2017, and we should expect to hear more in the coming months.

Does Motorola have what it takes to remain relevant in the smartphone space? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.