Is this our first real look at the Galaxy S8's DeX Station dock?

The Galaxy S8 is nearly here, and recent rumours have pointed to the device coming with a Continuum-like feature dubbed Samsung DeX. Now, we may have our first real look at the S8's DeX Dock – and its headline specs.

To recap quickly, 'DeX' is Samsung shorthand for 'Desktop Experience' and is one of the most hotly tipped Galaxy S8 features.

Like Microsoft's Continuum for Windows Mobile, it's expected to allow S8 users to connect their phone directly to a PC for a full-fat desktop experience, no mirroring required.

To help facilitate the magic, Samsung is understood to be planning a DeX Station dock for the S8, though details about the accessory have been thin on the ground.

Until now.

Noted leaker Roland Quandt recently tweeted a photo allegedly depicting the DeX Station, while over on German blog WinFuture, he claims to reveal some of the dock's specs

According to Quandt, the DeX Station's 'killer feature' is the integration of an active cooling fan to keep the S8's temperature down when it's taking on an above average desktop PC workload.

Which makes all kinds of sense, given what happened with the Note 7 last year.

Other specs include an HDMI output capable of connecting the dock (and the Galaxy S8) to external displays with resolutions up to 4K (30fps), a pair of USB 2.0 ports, and a 100Mbps Ethernet socket.

Samsung's DeX Station probably won't be cheap, though – a European launch price of €150 is being mooted (~£130/$160).

Combine that with a Galaxy S8 likely to be in region of £700-800 and you're looking at nearly £1000 if you want your phone to replace your desktop or laptop.

We'll know more on Wednesday, March 29, when Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S8 in New York City.

Will you buy a Samsung DeX Station dock with the S8? Will you buy the Galaxy S8 at all? Let us know in the comments.