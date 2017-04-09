Is this our first look at the Galaxy Note 8?

Samsung surprised many when it announced its Galaxy Note phablet would return in 2017, following a widely publicised issue with Note 7 handsets exploding.

At this point, all eyes are on the company's new flagship, the Galaxy S8, but now that phone has been officially unveiled, the Galaxy Note 8 leaks are sure to start in earnest.

In fact, we may have just had our first look at the phone in a new leaked spy shot that appears to show the Note 8 complete with S Pen stylus.

The image comes from a Chinese source (via), and it has to be said that the legitimacy of this latest spy shot is doubtful at best, seeing as the source hasn't provided any other information.

What's more, the phone in the image looks a lot like the recently launched Galaxy S8+, though the Note 8 will likely share similar features such as the lack of a physical home button and smaller bezels.

If the photo is real, it looks as though Samsung will be providing its personal assistant Bixby on the upcoming phablet, along with the same edge-to-edge screen from the S8 and S8+.

Again, though, there's no way to know if this photo is the real deal, so take the leak with the usual pinch of salt.

Earlier this year Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh told CNET we would see a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8" later this year.

Details are sparse at this point, though a leak from March suggested the phone is being referred to internally under the codename "Great".

You can probably expect to see the same Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors used in the Galaxy S8 in the new phablet.

