Is this a scrapped OnePlus 5 prototype? New photo leaks

There’s been no shortage of news about the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone, but the latest leak reveals what the phone might not look like.

This summer, OnePlus will debut its next flagship smartphone to the world. Fortunately, we’ve already got a very good idea of what to expect from the phone thanks to a growing roster of leaks and rumours.

Even better, Android Authority has obtained a photo of what it believes is a OnePlus 5 prototype, obtained from an anonymous source. The blog notes that this isn’t the final version of the phone that we’ll see released, but is instead a scrapped prototype:

“This is not what we’re expecting from the OnePlus 5 when it launches in June or July, but it does provide a nice insight into what OnePlus was thinking, and seemingly decided against, in the build up to its 2017 flagship.”

As you can see, the handset features a dual camera module, which has been – by far – the most heavily rumoured OnePlus 5 feature to date. It’s important to note that although this is (supposedly) a prototype, it doesn’t necessarily mean the final OnePlus 5 will or won’t feature a dual camera.

In any case, it wouldn’t be a major surprise for the OnePlus 5 to feature a dual camera, given the popularity of the feature this year. For instance, we’ve already seen the technology deployed on popular flagships like the iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P10, and LG G6. Samsung is also expected to make a similar move with the Galaxy Note 8 later this year.

Unfortunately, the AA report also drops some bad news, claiming that we’re in “for a significant price hike” with the OnePlus 5. That’s not a huge surprise either, at least not for UK users. We’ve already seen unprecedentedly high pricing from smartphones in Britain recently, with the iPhone 7 (£599), HTC U11 (£649), LG G6 (£649), and Samsung Galaxy S8 (£689) all outpacing their predecessors in terms of R.R.P by a long way.

It’s important to note however, that this latest report is impossible for us to verify, so take all the information it contains with due caution. There’s every chance that the details may be inaccurate.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.