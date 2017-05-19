Is this a Microsoft Surface Pro 5 leak? Not quite

Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 4 around two years ago, so eager fans are hoping we’ll see the Surface Pro 5 sharpish – but it’s not looking hopeful.

Microsoft’s May 23 event in China is hotly tipped to host the debut of a new Surface product. But if you were hoping for the Surface Pro 5, you might be disappointed.

A new report from VentureBeat – written by renowned tipster Evan Blass – suggests that Microsoft is gearing up to reveal a refreshed version of the Surface Pro 4, simply called ‘Surface Pro’.

Here are some leaked images that were published alongside the report:

The report details how rather than ushering in cosmetic changes (which would probably mark a new generation), Microsoft has instead opted to upgrade the internals. Rumour has it that the new device will introduce Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake chips.

Blass details how there will be optional accessories, including the Surface Pen and keyboard, both of which will be available in four colours that are “similar, but not identical” to the colour palette of the recently launched Surface Laptop.

It’s not a massive surprise that the Surface Pro 5 isn’t ready to launch just yet; Surface VP Panos Panay recently alluded to the fact in an interview with Cnet, where he basically said that it would be ready when it’s ready.

Meanwhile, the Surface Pro 4 refresh is expected to be announced on Monday, May 23 at an event in Shanghai, China, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest.

Here are some more images from VentureBeat:

