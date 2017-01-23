Is the Galaxy S8 set to completely ditch this camera feature?

As smartphones have got slimmer and their integrated cameras improved with ever more advanced lens elements, unwanted camera protrusions have become commonplace.

According to latest rumours, however, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will completely ditch this unwanted feature, with its rear camera to sit completely flush with the phone’s body.

Popping up on Chinese social network Weibo, the leaked image (below) claims to show how the S8’s form factor and camera will stack up compared with past models.

While the 2015-released Samsung Galaxy S6’s camera stuck out by an unsightly 1.3mm, last year’s S7 cut the camera bulge down to 0.7mm.

This year, however, it’s been suggested the S8 will feature a perfectly smooth rear side.

Despite the lack of camera protrusion, however, the S8 won’t reportedly line up any fatter than its predecessor, the S7.

Instead, the S8 could end up slimmer than past models, with recent reports pegging the phone at a svelte 7.3mm thin.

By comparison, the S7 is 7.7mm thick and the rival iPhone 7 is 7.1mm thin.

The latest in a recent flurry of Galaxy S8 rumours, it’s suggested that the phone will feature a new design alongside a revamped array of specs.

Topping this list of internal improvements will reportedly be Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and a massive 8GB of RAM.

This will reportedly be paired with a new 8-megapixel front-facing camera that offers auto focus skills and is accompanied by a selfie-improving flash.

The phone is facing delays, however.

Despite past Galaxy S handsets having all been unveiled at, or in the weeks surrounding, the Barcelona-based Mobile World Congress gathering, it’s expected the Galaxy S8 release will be held off until April.

The cause of these minor delays is believed to be the need to address the battery concerns that caused the Galaxy Note 7 to explode and be hit by a global recall last year.

