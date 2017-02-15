Is Sony PlayStation Now a bust? Discontinued on PS3, PS Vita

Sony has surprisingly announced it will halt the PlayStation Now game streaming service on a number of devices, including the PS3 and PS Vita.

The cloud-based Netflix of gaming-style streaming service had offered access to hundreds of PS3 titles for a monthly fee.

Now Sony has decided to discontinue the service on the PS3, PS Vita, Smart TVs and Blu-ray players and the PlayStation TV streaming box. The shutdown will go into effect on August 15.

The service will continue to be available on the Sony PS4 and on PCs, with Sony pledging it will work to grow the platform.

In a post on the PlayStation blog (via The Verge) Sony wrote: "After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices. This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further."

PlayStation Now, albeit at the cost of a monthly fee, is the only option for PS4 users hoping to play PS3 titles on their current-gen console.

Sony had hoped to spread it far and wide in order to create a streaming empire for its previous generation titles.

Unfortunately for the Japanese giant, it seems as if the uptake hasn’t been great on devices beyond the PS4 and PC.

Will you be disappointed to see PlayStation Now float into the ether? Share your thoughts in the comments below.