Is Sony finally going to ditch the beefy bezels from its flagship phones?

Sony is reportedly plotting to release a flagship smartphone without noticeable bezels surrounding the display; a far cry from its more recent design choices.

PhoneArena spotted a report from Chinese social network Weibo claiming a new premium Xperia smartphone with a 6-inch LCD display will arrive at IFA in September.

The report claims the lack of bezels would give the phone an 18:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the 16:9 ratio offered by the firm’s current flagships.

Related: Best smartphones 2017

The recently-released Sony Xperia ZX Premium, was met with criticism for the size of the bezels at the top and bottom of the screen, while rivals like Samsung have virtually eliminated them.

Indeed, in our review we said: "The thick bezels – top and bottom – look dated now, especially next to the bezel-less Galaxy S8, and leave the Xperia XZ Premium feeling just plain boring. You'd be forgiven for not even realising that this is Sony’s latest flagship."

However, a new approach could come via a new display created by Japan Displays Inc., of which Sony is a stakeholder along with Toshiba and Hitachi.

The Full Active LCD display from JDI (above) was announced earlier this month, promising to bring an all-screen design to smartphones launching this autumn.

That display fits the 6-inch, 18:9 specs mentioned in the Weibo post, so although it would represent a pivot from Sony, it’s possible the company has taken note of recent criticism and its shaking things up.

The June press release from JDI explained: “The LCD display was achieved by adopting a new high-density wiring layout, and new processing and module assembly technologies. Combined, these new technologies enabled JDI to reduce the width of the bottom bezel to be as narrow as the other three sides.”

Would a phone that looks like the above allow Sony to challenge the Galaxy S8's Infinity Display? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.