Is Sega about to bring some old favourites back from the dead?

Sega is looking to revive some of its major dormant franchises in the near future, it revealed in a recent business presentation.

Following the release of its yearly earnings report, Sega also shared its ‘Road to 2020’ presentation online, outlining its major plans for the next few years.

The company hopes to expand its existing catalog of IP in order to increase its chances of creating more global hits.

Furthermore, Sega has said it will focus more intently on promoting existing titles, citing Phantasy Star, Puyo Puyo and Persona as major potential releases going forward.

Related: Ultra Street Fighter 2 - The Final Challengers Review

The presentation also hinted at the “revival of major IP” in the coming years. Sega didn’t go into specifics regarding which titles this could involve, though.

Panzer Dragoon, Jet Set Radio and Shinobi immediately come to mind. Alpha Protocol developer Obsidian Entertainment also commented on the news with a cheeky little tweet.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

We certainly wouldn’t say no to a wider library of Sega games. How about you? Let us know in the comments below.