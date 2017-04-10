Samsung is reportedly gearing up to take on dual-monitor setups with an ultra-wide monitor that it's calling a ‘double full HD’ panel.

As TFTCentral reports (via), the ultra-wide display comes with a 32:9 aspect ratio, and will be 49 inches wide, with a 3840 x 1080 resolution.

The curved monitor will also feature an 1800R curvature, which is obviously much more of a curve than current curved screens offer – thanks to that insanely wide panel.

And, if the report is accurate, there's good news for gamers, as the monitor will apparently support either G-Sync or FreeSync tech, with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

Of course, there won't be many games you'll be able to play in 32:9 aspect ratio, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't be able to game in more standard aspect ratios on the ultra-wide display.

Alongside the frame-rate technology, there's also said to be VA tech to ensure viewing angles are as clear as possible, with a crisp 5000:1 static contrast ratio.

Samsung is said to be starting production on the monitor in September this year, though there's no official confirmation as of yet.

The company is also reportedly working on a 29:9 aspect ratio monitor with an "ultrawide format". That works out to a double 24.7-inch sized screen which, according to TFTCentral, ends up being 44-inch diagonal in size.

This monitor will reportedly arrive with a 3840 x 1200 resolution and also uses a VA panel with 5000:1 contrast ratio, 1800R curvature, and 8-bit colour depth.

There are said to be 60Hz and 144Hz versions planned with mass production also set to start in September this year.

Let us know what you think of the monitor in the comments.