Violet Galaxy S8 seemingly leaked in new spy shots

Just when you thought you knew everything about the Galaxy S8 before it launches, we've got all new leaked spy shots that seem to reveal an unexpected new colour option.

The photos come via the KK Sneak Leaks Twitter account (via), and show what looks to be a prototype of the upcoming Galaxy S8.

But rather than being the usual black colour option we've seen leaked numerous times before, this time around, the handset in the shots comes with a violet finish.

Related: Best smartphone

There's no way to be sure the leaked shots are legitimate, of course, but the design certainly looks to be in line with previous leaks – with the fingerprint scanner on the rear next to the camera.

The colour itself isn't all that impressive, highlighting what looks to be a plastic backing to the phone, but we'll have to wait and see whether this is indeed an accurate representation of one of the S8's colour options.

It follows a claim from Tipster and journalist Roland Quandt last week, in which he claimed Samsung’s upcoming flagship will be available in black and silver paint jobs, as well as the new violet hue.

Elsewhere, TechTastic has got its hands on what seems to be three different colour options for the Galaxy S8, suggesting Samsung could be considering different colours for different markets – though, there's no way to be sure the photos are legit.

Another leak earlier this weekend suggested China could be getting a slightly more capable version of the new Galaxy flagship.

IHS research director in China, Kevin Wang (via), took to Chinese social media site Weibo to claim the Chinese version of the S8 will come with 6GB of RAM, while international versions will come with 4GB.

Again, none of this has been confirmed, but it's an interesting development, that suggests Samsung is eager to see off the competition in China.

Other rumoured features include a lack of a home button, as seen in the above images, smaller bezels, and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 chip.

All will be revealed come March 29, as Samsung is hosting a big event where it's expected to launch the S8 alongside a larger 'S8+', so stay tuned.

What do you think of the violet colour option? Let us know in the comments.