Is Samsung planning a smaller version of the Galaxy TabPro S2?

This week we got more evidence that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy TabPro S tablet as the the WiFi Alliance certified a Samsung device with the model number ‘SM-W727’.

The original Galaxy TabPro S model number was 'SM-W700’, so it's looking likely this mysterious device, listed as a tablet, is a follow-up the TabPro S.

But now it's emerged that Samsung could have more up its sleeve for the rumoured device, if a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sighting is anything to go by (via SamMobile).

The device in question has been spotted going through the FCC with the model number SM-W627 – a remarkably similar number to that of the previously spotted SM-W727.

However, the '6' in this latest example suggests the device will be a smaller version of the tablet, which is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S3 at MWC.

At this point, we have absolutely nothing to go on in terms of specs or further details, but as SamMobile notes, the smaller tablet could well come in a 9.7-inch form factor, while the larger could be a 12-inch device. That is, if Samsung sticks to its usual sizing options for tablets.

With MWC set to get underway at the end of February, and the SM-W627 having already been granted Bluetooth and FCC certification, we likely don't have long to wait to find out what Sammy's got for us.

The original Galaxy TabPro S was released in March 2016, following a January reveal, so we'd expect the new version to arrive shortly after its MWC announcement – which hasn't yet been verified.

At this point, nothing's been confirmed, so take all the information with a pinch of salt. Samsung has already said it won't be launching its upcoming Galaxy S8 handset at MWC, so we're intrigued to see what comes of the company's appearance at the mobile conference.

