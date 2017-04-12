Is Samsung about to test an early Galaxy X prototype?

We've heard a lot about Samsung, and other companies' foldable phone ambitions, with numerous rumours suggesting Sammy is working on a foldable 'Galaxy X' handset.

A recent tip out of China even suggested we could see the Galaxy X arrive before this year's Galaxy Note 8 – though that seems like a stretch at this point, given Samsung Display's principal engineer hinted in a recent interview the device might not be released until 2019.

Now, new reports suggest Samsung is about to produce prototypes of dual-screen smartphones, suggesting the company could be carrying out early tests for the rumoured Galaxy X foldable handset.

Reports from both ETNews and The Investor suggest Samsung will produce several prototype dual-screen smartphones this year.

Industry sources claim the company will be creating prototypes that include two screens joined by a hinge, rather than a single foldable display.

According to the sources, Sammy will produce 2000-3000 units of the prototype, which can be folded open 180 degrees and will feature two 5-inch OLED display panels.

Could the Galaxy X be one big foldable display?

One anonymous source told The Investor: "Samsung seems to be testing the waters with the dual-screen device to gather ideas about its upcoming foldable phone."

To be clear then, if the reports are accurate, the hinged smartphones won't be hitting the market, and will act as test devices for future foldable phones.

According to ETNews, the new prototype will have a "bigger display and almost no bezel", and the two screens will be designed to be used for multi-tasking rather than being used as one big display.

A source told the publication: “Since foldable products draw the most attention in markets recently, it is important to understand demands and ideas regarding new UX through this prototype.”

At this point, it's still unclear when we can expect to see the rumoured 'Galaxy X', with Samsung remaining tight-lipped on the project.

But it certainly seems the company has something in the works, so stay tuned for the latest.

