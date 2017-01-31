Is Razer about to launch a dedicated gaming smartphone?

Mobile gaming could be about to get a serious upgrade, with latest reports suggesting Razer could be about to launch its first dedicated gaming smartphone.

Rumours are rife after the gaming giant, best known for its high-powered gaming laptops, performance gaming accessories and colourful keyboards acquired a smartphone manufacturer.

The company in question is Nextbit, the firm behind the affordable, and colourful, Nextbit Robin.

Although Razer has remained tight lipped on the intimate details of the deal - such as the price - the firm confirmed the takeover in a formal statement.

It revealed it had “acquired the majority of the assets of Nextbit Systems Inc. and has brought onboard the management and employees of the company.”

Despite the acquisition, it also stated that Nextbit will continue to “operate as a standalone business unit under its own management.”

With the company using its takeover announcement to reaffirm its standing as “the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers,” it would appear that any future phone-based efforts would follow a heavy gaming ilk.

Although remaining coy on the two firms’ future plans, Nextbit CEO Tom Moss has suggested big things could be in the pipeline.

Speaking on the move, he stated that the smartphone maker would “continue on its mission to push boundaries and do cool stuff in mobile.”

Far from Razer’s first foray into mobile devices, the company has previously launched the Razer Edge tablet and the Razer Nabu X, a wearable fitness tracker with gaming links.

Any gaming-focussed smartphone wouldn’t be a first, either, with the ill-fated Sony Ericsson Xperia Play having failed to capture consumers’ imaginations with its slide-up screen and inbuilt controller buttons.

Would you buy a dedicated gaming phone? Let us know below.