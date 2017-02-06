Is Intel working on a curved Surface Pro rival?

A new patent has been revealed, which shows Intel could be working on its own hybrid notebook device with an innovative design.

The patent, revealed by The Leaker, shows a curved 2-in-1 device, that could, if ever released, take the fight to Microsoft and its Surface range of devices.

Intel's design comprises a detachable curved screen and keyboard, with the screen capable of being used as a tablet (we're intrigued to see whether a curved tablet would prove popular and a curved keyboard would, you know, work).

As The Leaker states, according to the patent, it looks like there could be a battery in both the keyboard and the screen, with the keyboard section also said to be capable of housing extra storage and CPU power.

It's also said that the screen could enter a low-power mode when removed from the base, to squeeze some extra life out of its cell.

The curved aspect is something we've seen a lot in the TV industry, but although Acer unveiled the world's first curved-screen notebook in the form of the Predator 21 X last August, the curved design is yet to take off in the laptop/tablet industry.

Which makes Intel's design all the more interesting, but, as with all patents, there's no guarantee the device will ever make it to market.

Rumour has it that if the product does launch, it will come packing Intel's upcoming eighth generation processors, which will give it a real chance against Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 (or 5) – especially if it's priced competitively.

For now, there's no official word on whether the hybrid detailed in the patent will actually arrive, but stay tuned for more in the near future.

